Michael and Lynne (DePalma) Carr, of Auburn, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, having been married March 7, 1950.

An anniversary celebration will be held at Lasca's Restaurant. 

Their children are Michael (Lori), Mark (Jeannette), Jeffrey (Linda), Scott, Jamie (Karen), Daniel (Tracy), Jeremy (Jessica), Timothy (Nicole) and Jill (Jonathan). Their grandchildren are Michael, Gabrielle, Olivia, Abigail, Audrey, Benjamin, Samantha, Kathryn, Vanessa, Spencer, Macy, Lilian, Jacqueline, Harper and Jonathan.

