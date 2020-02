John and Debbie DeChick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a party hosted by their children Jeff DeChick and Kathy Kelsey. The party was attended by the maid of honor, Joanne Bruton, and best man, Ed DeChick, along with family and friends. John is retired from Auburn Correctional Facility and Debbie is retired from the Auburn Enlarged City School District. The couple were married July 26, 1969.