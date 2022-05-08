Bill and Renee Granato, of Owasco, celebrated their 65th anniversary on May 4. They were married May 4, 1957, at St. Mary's Church in Auburn by the Rev. William E. Cowen.

Bill retired from New York State Electric and Gas after 38 years of service, and Renee is a retired legal secretary.

Bill was a football official and coached his sons’ sports teams during his working years, and was a Syracuse University Carrier Dome usher into his 80th year. Renee has always been active in her church and legal secretaries group, and maintained a lovely home in Owasco and a camp on Owasco Lake.

Their children are William (Maria) and Richard (Felicia); their grandchildren are Michaela (Joseph) Church and Brendan, Christina, Richard Jr. and Sofia Granato; and their great-grandchildren are Connor and Emilia Church.

A quiet celebration at home was planned.

