Kenneth and Lois Gray, of VanHorn Road in Cato, celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020. They were married June 14, 1980, at First United Methodist Church in Auburn.

Kenneth worked at McQuay International for 33 years and Xylem Water Systems LLC for four years. Lois has been a stay-at-home mom.

They met at Auburn (Cayuga) Community College in 1978. Together they have raised four children. They currently reside in Cato and are celebrating 40 blissful years of marriage together.

Their children (and spouses) are Shawn (Brooke Yulan Chang) Gray, Christopher (Sara) Gray, Carolyn Gray and Brett Gray. Their grandchildren are Jaden Gray, 6; and Sebastian Gray, 3.

