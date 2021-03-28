Dr. Michael and Mrs. E. Evelyn “Evie” Iacovino will celebrate their 60th anniversary on April 8, 2021.
This enduring couple met in the fall of 1960. Mike had completed his undergraduate studies at St. Bonaventure University and was completing his freshman year on scholarship at SUNY Buffalo dental school. He was born and raised in Auburn, the eldest of three children to Louis and Vincenta (Tozzi) Iacovino. Louis owned and operated a large barber shop on Clark Street. Evie was born Elizabeth Evelyn Westcott and raised in Simcoe, Canada, the youngest of four girls. She completed high school while living with her sister Marion in Fort Collins, Colorado, then in the fall moved to Buffalo, and over the next year earned her certification as a histological technician while living at the YWCA and working at Buffalo General Hospital. After graduating, she took a job at Buffalo University, which she knew would be a lot more fun, and as fate would have it, Mike was on campus and “spotted this gorgeous woman” and asked her on a date! It was a whirlwind romance, and after a brief engagement they were married on April 8, 1961, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Buffalo.
Early in their marriage, the couple moved several times, often struggling to make ends meet. They were single-minded about Mike completing his education and providing for their three young daughters, born in ’62, ’63 and '64. They lived in Olean (St. Bonaventure), Pittsburgh (University of Pittsburgh), McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey (Mike was active duty for two years), Leonia, New Jersey (Columbia University), and then, finally, in 1970, with a degree in orthodontics, the couple and their four children (including a son born in ‘69) moved back to Mike’s hometown, Auburn, to start Mike’s professional practice and focus on raising their family.
A second son arrived in ’71 and fourth daughter in ’76 to round the family out to eight members. The family lived in Genessee Garden Apartments, then on Standart Avenue and finally, in 1977, the couple realized their dream and built their own house on 23 acres on Beech Road. Mike’e orthodontic practice thrived. It started at Metcalf Plaza and later moved to James Street. He even had satellite offices in Skaneateles and Elbridge. Evie raised the children and took care of the home while also finding time to coach their swim team, volunteer at a thrift shop, go back to college, own and operate her own diet center and assist with managing Mike’s practice.
Together Evie and Mike enjoyed golfing, skiing and attending every Syracuse football home game each season. All six children grew to be successful, caring adults with families of their own. Mike and Evie inspired each of their children to graduate with an undergraduate degree and ensured it was with no debt so their children did not have to struggle as they had.
The couple retired in 2003 and moved to Indian Rocks Beach and ultimately Tarpon Springs, Florida, where several of their children were already residing. They currently enjoy being with one another, spending time with family and offering advice whenever they can!
Evie and Michael will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at their home in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Their children are: Michele and husband Rob Cameron, Lisa and husband Robb Gomez, Debra and husband Bob Randolph, Michael and wife Dawn Iacovino, Robert and wife Kathy Iacovino, and Danielle and husband Joe Magro. Their grandchildren are Maxwell and Haley Cameron, Blake Gomez, Ryan and Reid Randolph, Courtney and Michael Jr. Iacovino, and Tommy, Gianna, Clara and Ben Magro.