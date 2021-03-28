This enduring couple met in the fall of 1960. Mike had completed his undergraduate studies at St. Bonaventure University and was completing his freshman year on scholarship at SUNY Buffalo dental school. He was born and raised in Auburn, the eldest of three children to Louis and Vincenta (Tozzi) Iacovino. Louis owned and operated a large barber shop on Clark Street. Evie was born Elizabeth Evelyn Westcott and raised in Simcoe, Canada, the youngest of four girls. She completed high school while living with her sister Marion in Fort Collins, Colorado, then in the fall moved to Buffalo, and over the next year earned her certification as a histological technician while living at the YWCA and working at Buffalo General Hospital. After graduating, she took a job at Buffalo University, which she knew would be a lot more fun, and as fate would have it, Mike was on campus and “spotted this gorgeous woman” and asked her on a date! It was a whirlwind romance, and after a brief engagement they were married on April 8, 1961, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Buffalo.