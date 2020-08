× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tillie and Zenon Kazanivsky, of Auburn, are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 2, 1952, at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

They still live on Perrine Street and enjoy being with family and friends.

Their children are Darlene (Anthony) D’Alberto, Michael Kazanivsky, John (Michele) Kazanivsky and the late Donna Jean Dunchak.

Their grandchildren are Karen and Mark D’Alberto, of Florida; Katie and Michael Dunchak, of Auburn; Daniel Dunchak, of Nags Head, North Carolina; Amanda and Nicholas Kazanivsky, of Auburn; and Zakary and Jason Kazanivsky, of Auburn. Great-grandchildren are Owen, Julie Rose, Rylan and Braxton.

