Dan and Cheri Kirin, of Auburn, are celebrating 40 years of marriage on Aug. 1, 2021.

They were married at First United Methodist Church in Port Byron by the Rev. Daniel Moore.

Dan is employed at Taro Manufacturing, and Cheri is retired from Advance Auto Parts (20 years).

Dan's interests and hobbies include woodworking, painting and family. Cheri's include crafting, home décor and family.

The Kirins held a celebration July 31 at their home. Family from Auburn, Cayuga, Port Byron, Geneva, Pennsylvania and Maryland attended. The Kirins will travel to Minneapolis in October.

Their children (and spouses) are Rachel Kirin (Erik McCarthy) and Matthew Kirin.

