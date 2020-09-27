× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald and Barbara Klem, of Auburn, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020.

Don worked for Port Byron for 15 years and went on to be a school administrator in the New York state school system. He has enjoyed hunting and fishing over the years and throughout his retirement. His family and friends often refer to him as “the fish whisperer.”

Barb has been his partner throughout their many moves through the years, always finding something to do as she is a jack of all trades: quilting, basketry, teaching and organizing, to name a few. Currently, she enjoys being a friend of the library and volunteering at the Seward House Museum and United Methodist Church.

They have three children: Charles Klem, of Kensington, Maryland; Janis (Kenny) Cook, of Warsaw, New York; and Ellen (Paul) Pennock of Hector, New York. They also have four grandchildren: Halle, Kelly, Evelyn and William.

When reflecting on their wedding day, Barb commented that they met at the Geneseo Courthouse on a Thursday at 10 a.m. to elope. Why 10? Don said because it was between summer final exams.

Barb and Don have moved nine times in 50 years, and they are happy to be at their forever home at 79 Swift St. in Auburn.

