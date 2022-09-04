LeRoy and Patricia Wellington Sep 4, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 50th wedding anniversary to LeRoy and Patricia Wellington, who were married in Auburn on Sept. 9, 1972.Love your children,Lee and Laura 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story