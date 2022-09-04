 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeRoy and Patricia Wellington

Happy 50th wedding anniversary to LeRoy and Patricia Wellington, who were married in Auburn on Sept. 9, 1972.

Love your children,

Lee and Laura

