Wally and Nancy Olsen, of Union Springs, will celebrate their 50th anniversary Sept. 13. They were married in Oak Lawn, Illinois, at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation by Pastor McCleary.
Both are now retired. They enjoy their home and spend quite a bit of time gardening and maintaining the property.
For their anniversary, the Olsens spent a couple days in New York City. They enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park, New York pizza and wonderful rooftop views of the city at night.
They have two sons, both married: Mike and Ginny Olsen, and Mark and Amy Olsen. Their grandchildren are Sara and Matthew Olsen.