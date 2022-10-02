Pauline and David (Ron) Tucker, of Dunning Avenue in Auburn, will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6. They were married on that date in 1956 at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn.

Ron worked for 34 years for Verizon, and Pauline worked for 25 years for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

They enjoyed 25 years as snowbirds in Venice, Florida, swimming, walking the beach, reading and socializing.

For their anniversary, they enjoyed a quiet celebration at home.

Their children are son David Tucker (Patty) and daughter Nancy Assmann (Steve). Their grandchildren are Christopher Tucker and Michael Assmann.