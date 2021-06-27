Timothy and Carol Quill, of Aurelius, celebrate 40 years of marriage on June 27. They were married on that date in 1981 by Father Ron Gaesser at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Cayuga.

Timothy is a retired social studies teacher with the Marion Central School District. Carol is a retired special education teacher with the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.

Timothy is director of the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum, and president of the Eagle Bay Park Association. Carol is a member of the board of managers of the Faatz-Crofut Home in Auburn, a member of the Union Springs Central School District Board of Education and a member of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Board of Education.

Their children are Timothy Jr. (Pamela), Elizabeth (Seth), Christopher (Jennifer) and Stephanie (Chris). Their grandchildren are Jackson, Michael, Brayden, Elliot, Jonah, Henry and Myla.

