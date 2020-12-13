Maurice Edward Roche and Lillian Fischer Roche, of Union Springs, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2020. They were married by clergy at the home of the groom on Stryker Avenue in Auburn.

Maurice was employed at E.M. Roche and Son Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, while Lillian worked as a lunch lady for Union Springs Academy and then the Union Springs Central School District.

They met at Reva Rollerdrome in Auburn, and have been active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Auburn. They are also the patron saints of local feral cats, neighbor's pets and any wild birds or animals that travel up Homer Street in Union Springs.

The Roches will have a small anniversary celebration with family. Their children are Edward Paul and Mary Anne Roche, the late Linda Roche Walker, Dan and Maura Walker, Stephen and Terri Roche and Bill and Karen Roche. They also have 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

