Mr. and Mrs. Paul Saxton, of Fleming, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a wonderful gathering of family and friends hosted by their children at the Springside Inn in Fleming.

Miss Mary Burlingame and Paul Saxton were married on Dec. 4, 1971, in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.

Their anniversary marks the third generation in Paul’s family to hold their celebration at the Springside Inn. His great-grandparents Fred and Nina Osterman celebrated in 1952, grandparents Chester and Mary Osterman followed with their celebration in 1978, and Paul and Mary Saxton make the third generation to use the Springside Inn in 2021.

The Saxtons have two children, Julie (Mitch) Tyson and Thomas (Stefany) Saxton, rounding out their family with one grandson and three granddaughters.

