 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saxton

  • 0

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Saxton, of Fleming, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a wonderful gathering of family and friends hosted by their children at the Springside Inn in Fleming.

Miss Mary Burlingame and Paul Saxton were married on Dec. 4, 1971, in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.

Their anniversary marks the third generation in Paul’s family to hold their celebration at the Springside Inn. His great-grandparents Fred and Nina Osterman celebrated in 1952, grandparents Chester and Mary Osterman followed with their celebration in 1978, and Paul and Mary Saxton make the third generation to use the Springside Inn in 2021.

The Saxtons have two children, Julie (Mitch) Tyson and Thomas (Stefany) Saxton, rounding out their family with one grandson and three granddaughters.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News