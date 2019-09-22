Ellen L. and Robert P. Secaur, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, celebrated their 70th anniversary Sept. 5, 2019. They were married in St. Mary's Church in Auburn.
Both are retired. Robert worked at the New York Telephone Co., and Ellen at General Electric, Sibley's and Ryan Homes. Their hobbies include reading, television, physical therapy and visiting with friends and family. Robert is also involved with Bell Telephone Pioneers.
They celebrated their anniversary with an evening cocktail reception and family reunion attended by five of their six living children and three of their nine grandchildren.
Their children are Suzanne and James Brady (Na'alehu, Hawaii); Cynthia Day (Winston-Salem); Beth and William Westfall (Nineveh, New York); Monica and Paul Raad (Huntington Beach, California); Jason Secaur (Wilmington, North Carolina); Aimee and Mike Kool (Huntington Beach, California); and the late Scott Secaur.
Their grandchildren are Caitlin (Brady) Maratea, Alethea Brady, Amanda (Day) Van Swearingen, Zachary Day, Eric Secaur, Robert Raad, Juliette Raad, Aaron Secaur and April Secaur.