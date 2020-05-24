× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lorena and Armando Sr. Tagalog, of Union Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 24, 2020. They were married at Capital Center Church in Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines, by Pastor Obregon.

Lori and Mandy spent many years working as missionaries in Africa. Armando is a certified public accountant. During his career, he has taught accounting at both the college and high school levels, as well as serving as an administrative accountant for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Africa, the Philippines and the United States. Lorena has taught at both the college and high school levels, and been a homemaker, administrative assistant and food service director in several SDA institutions. Although they are now retired, Armando works part-time at Union Springs Academy, where Lori also volunteers.

During their marriage, Lori and Mandy have traveled the world. They enjoy spending time with family. They are an extremely caring and generous couple, and both of them consistently use their God-given talents to help others.

Anniversary celebrations will be long-distance at this time.

Lori and Armando have two sons and daughters-in-law: Armando Jr. and Rona, and Norman and Andrea.

The Tagalogs have also been blessed with four grandchildren: Alysa, Tristan, Caleb and Ethan.

