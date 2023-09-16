Timothy and Maxine Roberson Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Timothy and Maxine Roberson, of Moravia, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Sept. 19. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Pauline Ron David Tucker David Nancy Assmann Wedding Anniversary Auburn Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story