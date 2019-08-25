{{featured_button_text}}
BoyAden.JPG

PARENTS: Karissa Marie Colombo, of Auburn, and Corban Lael Usry, of Salisbury, North Carolina

DATE: Aug. 3, 2019

WEIGHT: 7.7 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jennifer and Frederick Colombo

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Glenn and Ruta Usry

