PARENTS: Karissa Marie Colombo, of Auburn, and Corban Lael Usry, of Salisbury, North Carolina
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jennifer and Frederick Colombo
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Glenn and Ruta Usry
