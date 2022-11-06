Adisyn Elizabeth Ward-Richardson Nov 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: McKayla Leigh McKeen and Daniel Christopher Ward-Richardson, of WeedsportSEX: FemaleDATE: Sept. 13, 2022SIZE: 8 pounds, 2 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Daniel Christopher Ward-richardson Mckayla Leigh Mckeen Parents Sex Community Female Elizabeth Ward-richardson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Beckham Dean Cottrell PARENTS: Mariah Cottrell and Cody Cottrell, of Auburn Shyloh June Laury PARENTS: Karina Ryan Corter, of Weedsport, and Andrew Charles Laury, of Auburn Colton Alexzander Tamblin PARENTS: Savannah Marie Prior, of Weedsport and Donald James Tamblin Jr. Adalynn Rose Pearson PARENTS: Brooklyn Margaret Crane and Christopher Adam Pearson, of Auburn Michael Giovanni J. Wright PARENTS: Molly Giovanna Suzanne Lanphere and Michael Tyrone Wright, of Auburn