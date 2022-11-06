 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adisyn Elizabeth Ward-Richardson

PARENTS: McKayla Leigh McKeen and Daniel Christopher Ward-Richardson, of Weedsport

SEX: Female

DATE: Sept. 13, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, 2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community 

Shyloh June Laury

PARENTS: Karina Ryan Corter, of Weedsport, and Andrew Charles Laury, of Auburn

