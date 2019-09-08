PARENTS: Tonia Lynn McLeod, of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 28, 2019
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Raymel, Damario
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Diana Every
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John McLeod
PARENTS: Tonia Lynn McLeod, of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 28, 2019
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
SIBLINGS: Raymel, Damario
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Diana Every
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John McLeod
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.