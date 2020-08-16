You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akai Leandre Kobe Walls

Akai Leandre Kobe Walls

{{featured_button_text}}
Akai

PARENTS: Melissa Ann Henry, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Tierria, Mierria, Jihad, Leo Jar

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Faye Vega, Jhan Harvey, Charles Henry; aunts: Penny, Michelle, Jessica; uncle: Earl

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News