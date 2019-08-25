PARENTS: Lauren Michelle Brewster, of Port Byron, and Alex Anthony Artese, of Auburn
WEIGHT: 10 pounds, .3 ounces
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Mary Dwyer, Jim Brewster
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Paula Gillette, Phil Artese
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.