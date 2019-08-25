{{featured_button_text}}

PARENTS: Lauren Michelle Brewster, of Port Byron, and Alex Anthony Artese, of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 11, 2019

WEIGHT: 10 pounds, .3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Mary Dwyer, Jim Brewster

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Paula Gillette, Phil Artese

