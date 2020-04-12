Alaya Brielle Taylor

Alaya Brielle Taylor

Alaya

PARENTS: Keisha Muldrow, of Auburn

DATE: March 22, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Payton Lucille Taylor

