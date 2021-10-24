 Skip to main content
Alicia Rose Baez

Baez

PARENTS: Kali Anne Nolte and Michael Adam Baez, of Port Byron

DATE: Oct. 13, 2021

SIZE: 8 pounds, 10.9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community 

