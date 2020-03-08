Amelia Lu van der Werff

Amelia Lu van der Werff

{{featured_button_text}}
Amelia

PARENTS: Mariah Rooker and Gregory van der Werff

DATE: Feb. 16, 2020

WEIGHT: 4 pounds, 2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Crouse

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News