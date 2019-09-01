{{featured_button_text}}
Amelia

PARENTS: Veronica Sue Knapp and Bryntan Joseph Knapp, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rebecca Hyde and Ernest Hyde III

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Dorothy Raymond and Allen Knapp

