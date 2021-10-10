 Skip to main content
Amelia Susan Greene

PARENTS: Abigail Marjorie Hickox and Mitchell Alexander Greene, of Auburn

DATE: Oct. 1, 2021

SIZE: 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Sylvia Hickox

