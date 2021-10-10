Amelia Susan Greene

PARENTS: Abigail Marjorie Hickox and Mitchell Alexander Greene, of Auburn
DATE: Oct. 1, 2021
SIZE: 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Sylvia Hickox
PARENTS: Kiersten Michele Elizabeth Warren and Jeffrey Edward Handley, of Auburn
PARENTS: Thea Miller and Michael Miller, of Aurora
PARENTS: Rachel Elaine Quimby and Evan Thomas Lusk, of Auburn
PARENTS: Leslie Claire Tinti and Erik Richard Tinti, of Auburn
PARENTS: Allyssa Leann Morrissette and Mathew James Warner, of Auburn
PARENTS: Nicole Marie Amerman and Matthew Brian Gaughran, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tess Leeann Clements and Ramon Antonio Fierro, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Dominique Monahan
PARENTS: Katie Lynn Schroeder, of Waterloo
PARENTS: Megan Rose Nightengale and John Michael Case, of Auburn
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.