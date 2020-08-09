You have permission to edit this article.
Annabel Rose Bilodeau

Annabel Rose Bilodeau

Annabel

PARENTS: Jill Halley Bilodeau and Eric Lee Bilodeau, of Jordan

DATE: July 25, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 6.8 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Denise and Gordon Halley

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Kathy and Daniel Bilodeau

