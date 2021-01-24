 Skip to main content
Arabella Elizabeth Miles

PARENTS: Kristin May Miles, of Romulus

DATE: Dec. 21, 2020

WEIGHT: 9.4 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

