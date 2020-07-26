Ariel and Ariella Ferris

PARENTS: Precious Latoya Streeter and Frederick Ferris Jr.

DATE: July 16, 2020

WEIGHT: Ariel: 7 pounds, 6 ounces; Ariella: 7 pounds, 7 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

