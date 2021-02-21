 Skip to main content
Arizona Grace-Marie Sheppard

Sheppard

PARENTS: Tayler Cheyenne SHeppard and Amber Sue Sheppard, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Shiloah Sheppard and Tayson Sheppard

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Florence Baker and Jason Morrow

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Carol King and Kirk Sheppard

