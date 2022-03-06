Asher Lee Hagen Mar 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARENTS: Liana Mae Gibbs, of Auburn, and Brent Michael Hagen, of GenevaDATE: Feb. 14, 2022SIZE: 6 pounds, 9 ouncesSEX: MaleHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Everett August Allen PARENTS: Katherine Melissa Allen and Christopher Duane Allen, of Scipio Center Evelyn Hanna-Grace McEvers PARENTS: Rebecca Michelle McEvers and Brandon Wayne McEvers, of Auburn Delaney Jane Cox PARENTS: Nikki Cox and Rick Cox, of Auburn Asher James O’Connor PARENTS: Matthew and Chelsea O’Connor, of Port Byron Adelyn Raye Sweeney PARENTS: Katie Elizabeth Lupo and Sean Joseph Sweeney, of Moravia Ava Elaine Forgham PARENTS: Jennifer Leigh Forgham and Cody Allen Forgham, of Port Byron