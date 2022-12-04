Aubree Elaine Share

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PARENTS: Genevieve Beard and Brenden Share, of Elmira

SEX: Female

DATE: Nov. 8, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, .8 ounces

HOSPITAL: Arnot Ogden Medical Center

