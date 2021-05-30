Aubrey Heather Compagni

PARENTS: Dakota S. Genson and Michael A. Compagni, of Moravia
DATE: May 22, 2021
WEIGHT: 7.07 pounds
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Greg and Heather Genson
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jason and Melissa Compagni
PARENTS: Gabrielle Marie Sellin and Nolan Joseph Fenner, of Baldwinsville
PARENTS: Kimberly Ann Chamberlain and David James Hamm, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kim Netti and Jermaine Jones, of Auburn
PARENTS: Casey Joelle Emperato and Brandon Michael Emperato, of Auburn
PARENTS: MyKaela Faye Turner and Mitchelle Louis Buehler, of Seneca Falls
PARENTS: Candace Marie Macyczko and Ricky Allen Warner Jr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Destiny Rose Dennis and Allen Lanier Session, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ashley Stevens and Dennis Witchey
PARENTS: Colleen Elizabeth Chalker and Justin E. Murphy, of Auburn
PARENTS: Meghan Wood and Daniel Wood, of Auburn
