Aubrey Heather Compagni

Compagni

PARENTS: Dakota S. Genson and Michael A. Compagni, of Moravia

DATE: May 22, 2021

WEIGHT: 7.07 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Greg and Heather Genson

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jason and Melissa Compagni

