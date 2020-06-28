Aurora Luna Lehtonen

Aurora Luna Lehtonen

{{featured_button_text}}
Aurora

PARENTS: Briana Beth Blaisdell, of Auburn

DATE: June 8, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Caeden Moore

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jeffrey Blaisdell, Jacquelyn Blaisdell

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News