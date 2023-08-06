Aurora Paige Dann Aug 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Mariah D. DannDATE: 7:56 a.m. July 17, 2023WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 13.6 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn CommunitySIBLINGS: DeclanJames 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saylor Smith PARENTS: Melany Stott and Tyler Smith Sophie Kathleen Delaney PARENTS: Delainey Rose LeCuyer and Joseph Robert Delaney, of Auburn