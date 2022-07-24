Averi Amore Duke Jul 24, 2022 40 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Anastazia Hope Hickman and Andrew Thomas Duke, of AuburnSEX: FemaleDATE: July 15, 2022SIZE: 7 pounds, 10 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn CommunitySIBLINGS: Makenzeigh Duke 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jamilla Angelique and Jamarianna Jean Robinson PARENTS: Cassondra S. Williams, of Auburn, and Jamar A. Robinson, of Syracuse Weston Gregory Miller PARENTS: Callie Miller and Joshua Miller, of Auburn Hera Ivy Everlee Tillinghast PARENTS: Michelle Tillinghast and Leann Tillinghast, of Auburn Jace Travis Alexander Hale PARENTS: Jessica Diana Leigh Hale and Tyler Charles Walczyk, of Auburn Eliza Marie Greene PARENTS: Katherine Marie DeGraw and Kyle Greene, of Verona Zander Cole Hinkle PARENTS: Samantha Marriah Weir and Joseph Lewis Hinkle, of Dryden Lorelai Austyn Alisha Mahunik PARENTS: Samantha Lynn Mahunik, of Port Byron Carter Michael Schmid PARENTS: April Myst Wiggins and Tyler William Schmid, of Auburn