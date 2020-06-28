B'Elanna Marie Ingram

B'Elanna

PARENTS: Kristol Gourley and Jason Ingram, of Auburn

DATE: June 6, 2020

WEIGHT: 8.14 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Trevor, 9, Devin, 8, Mason, 7, Ciro, 3

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Susan Frost, of Weedsport

