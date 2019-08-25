{{featured_button_text}}
BoyBenjamin.JPG

PARENTS: Amanda Nicole Tengi and Ryan Mitchell Tengi, of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 8, 2019

WEIGHT: 9 pounds, 14 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Douglas Balcom, Lorisue Balcom

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: William Saphara, Nancie Saphara

