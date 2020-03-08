Brealynn Elizabeth Myers

PARENTS: Marie Lynn DeTomaso and Kevin Myers, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 23, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital

