PARENTS: Sarah Alyssabeth May, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 8, 2019
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bernie May, Michele May
PARENTS: Sarah Alyssabeth May, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 8, 2019
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bernie May, Michele May
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.