Briella Iris Fiduccia

Fiduccia

PARENTS: Ashley Marie Fiduccia and Nathan Daniel Winks, of Auburn

DATE: Oct. 14, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community 

