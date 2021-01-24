Bryson Douglas Baker

PARENTS: Kelly M. Baker and Brian A. Baker, of Aurora
DATE: Dec. 12, 2020
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 12 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Brenton Leeson
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Debby and Dan DeVaul
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bruce Sr. and Sherry Baker
PARENTS: Kelly M. Baker and Brian A. Baker, of Aurora
DATE: Dec. 12, 2020
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 12 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Brenton Leeson
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Debby and Dan DeVaul
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bruce Sr. and Sherry Baker
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.