Bryson Douglas Baker

Bryson Douglas Baker

PARENTS: Kelly M. Baker and Brian A. Baker, of Aurora

DATE: Dec. 12, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Brenton Leeson

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Debby and Dan DeVaul

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bruce Sr. and Sherry Baker

