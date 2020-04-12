Cataleya Ann Lenton

Cataleya Ann Lenton

{{featured_button_text}}
Lenton

PARENTS: Bobbie Jean McCrea and Jamar Lamont Lenton, of Auburn

DATE: April 2, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 15.2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News