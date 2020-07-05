Charlotte Eleanor Obed

Charlotte Eleanor Obed

Charlotte

PARENTS: Carissa Nichole Obed and Karl Arden Obed, of Auburn

DATE: June 28, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds 

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Crystal and John Schavemaker

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Ginger and Steven Obed

