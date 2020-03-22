Charlotte Jae Maloney

Charlotte Jae Maloney

PARENTS: Meghan Elizabeth and Joshua Michael Maloney

DATE: March 13, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Hailey and Domanick

