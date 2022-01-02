 Skip to main content
Christian McCoy Ingerson

Ingerson

PARENTS: Michelle Ann Ingerson and Benjamin McCoy Ingerson, of Elbridge

DATE: Dec. 15, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Chloe Ingerson and Kaylee Ingerson

