Christian McCoy Ingerson Jan 2, 2022 PARENTS: Michelle Ann Ingerson and Benjamin McCoy Ingerson, of ElbridgeDATE: Dec. 15, 2021SIZE: 6 pounds, 13 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn CommunitySIBLINGS: Chloe Ingerson and Kaylee Ingerson