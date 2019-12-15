{{featured_button_text}}
BoyChristopher.JPG

PARENTS: Brianna Marie Hazlewood and Devon Cole Thomas, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 4, 2019

WEIGHT: 9 pounds, 12.5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Connor Cole Thomas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0