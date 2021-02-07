 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connor Alan Michael Sperlazza

Connor Alan Michael Sperlazza

{{featured_button_text}}
Sperlazza

PARENTS: Erica Louise Lotz and Nicholas Michael Sperlazza, of Seneca Falls

DATE: Jan. 26, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 7.7 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tina Lotz and Gerry Drake

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Laura and Donnie O'Connor

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News