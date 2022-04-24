 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connor Joseph Kidd

Kidd

PARENTS: Brittany Jorgensen and Matthew Kidd, of Fleming

DATE: March 10, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces

SEX: Male

HOSPITAL: Upstate Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: David and Julee Jorgensen

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: MaryAnn and Mike DeChick

